Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.29 ($83.87).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €63.30 ($74.47) on Friday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.21.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.