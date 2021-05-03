Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 141 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,694,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Insiders have sold a total of 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $154.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

