Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 195 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $2,108,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,195.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $180,031.39. Insiders have sold a total of 14,373 shares of company stock worth $895,992 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

