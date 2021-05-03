Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 989 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after buying an additional 86,187 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 291,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 147,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AQN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

