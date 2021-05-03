Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 299 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Materion by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Materion by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 249,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.40. Materion Co. has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

