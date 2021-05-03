Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 75.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in First Republic Bank by 30.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 393.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

FRC opened at $183.24 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $92.13 and a 12-month high of $187.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

