Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,189 ($28.60).

Several brokerages have issued reports on FEVR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 2,508 ($32.77) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,312.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,336.87. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,617 ($21.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 10.27 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.41. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

