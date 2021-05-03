FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Cut by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,468 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.8% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $12.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.40. 124,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.08. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

