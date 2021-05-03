Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $264,513.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,523.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

NYSE FHI opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

