FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26.20 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $40.23 or 0.00069339 BTC on popular exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $118.71 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FC Barcelona Fan Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00068982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.12 or 0.00875778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.35 or 0.09433664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00096939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00048400 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,717 coins. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

According to CryptoCompare, “Titanium Infrastructure Services is an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform that allows entire IT enterprises to be hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, e.g., Firewalls, Load-Balancers, Routers, Switches, Servers, Desktops, and more. TBIS is an ERC20 token and will not be the only means of paying for products and services within the TBIS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FC Barcelona Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.