Fatcoin (FAT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.78 Million

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Fatcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Fatcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fatcoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00068502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.93 or 0.00873658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00098327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.19 or 0.09195036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00045831 BTC.

Fatcoin Coin Profile

Fatcoin (CRYPTO:FAT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,655,308 coins. Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc . Fatcoin’s official website is www.fatbtc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

