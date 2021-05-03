Fairfax Financial’s (FFH) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$615.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$662.50.

TSE FFH opened at C$561.58 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$319.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$580.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$552.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$475.76. The stock has a market cap of C$14.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 49.0899976 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

