Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $414.00 at KeyCorp

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $360.00 to $414.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $368.87.

Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.80. Facebook has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,656,161 shares of company stock worth $473,752,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

