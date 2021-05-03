Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $368.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.80. Facebook has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

