Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $400.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.80. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock worth $473,752,646. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.