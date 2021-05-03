Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas Sells 25,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00.
Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. 70,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,081. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.13.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EXTR. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
