Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas Sells 25,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00.

Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. 70,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,081. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXTR. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

