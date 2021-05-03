Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.18 Million

Analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will report sales of $210.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.00 million and the highest is $215.40 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $247.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $852.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $818.00 million to $873.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $971.30 million, with estimates ranging from $931.80 million to $987.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

EVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVH remained flat at $$21.66 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 459,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,556. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

