Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $87.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ES has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.08.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.91. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 23,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

