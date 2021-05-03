Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $91.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 613,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,391,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $86.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

