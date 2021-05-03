Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group comprises 2.5% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

RE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.