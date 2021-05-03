Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.03.

NYSE:MCD opened at $236.08 on Monday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $236.29. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

