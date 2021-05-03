Everbridge (EVBG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. On average, analysts expect Everbridge to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $132.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day moving average of $134.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

