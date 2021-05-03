Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

EB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.