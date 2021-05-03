EvenCoin (EVN) Price Up 33.8% This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $160,301.83 and approximately $159,203.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00071353 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003092 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

