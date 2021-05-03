ETNA Network (ETNA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $944,297.00

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, ETNA Network has traded up 92.5% against the dollar. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $944,297.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00064280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00282786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.00 or 0.01122569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.67 or 0.00728049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,284.17 or 0.99852465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETNA Network directly using U.S. dollars.

