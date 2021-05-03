Etherisc DIP Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $748,035.00 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $44.28 million and $748,035.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherisc DIP Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00068664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00072481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.79 or 0.00873816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00097792 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.32 or 0.09035951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00046269 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherisc DIP Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherisc DIP Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherisc DIP Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherisc DIP Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.