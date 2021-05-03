Ethereum Gold Trading Up 74.4% Over Last Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 74.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $515,678.84 and $103.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00069903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00073302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.24 or 0.00891229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,555.79 or 0.09609983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00098751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00046450 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

