ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,627 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.41% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 515.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 37,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 98,051 shares during the period.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

