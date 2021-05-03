ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021 // Comments off

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,627 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.41% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 515.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 37,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 98,051 shares during the period.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.