Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust comprises approximately 3.5% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $290.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.47. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $300.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

