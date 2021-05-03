ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $167.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESSA shares. TheStreet raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

