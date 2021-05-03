Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.

GMBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GMBL opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.75. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

