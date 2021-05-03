ESCO Technologies (ESE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ESE opened at $108.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.30 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

