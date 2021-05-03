Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETRN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

