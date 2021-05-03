Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Boston Scientific Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.60 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

