Equinox Gold (EQX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Equinox Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages have commented on EQX. CIBC lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

