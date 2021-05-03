EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 412.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,470 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQT. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of EQT opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

