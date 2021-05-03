Eq LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eq LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.2% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.91 on Monday, reaching $385.48. The stock had a trading volume of 159,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,405. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

