Eq LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Eq LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Eq LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 349.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 184.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period.

VONG traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,982. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

