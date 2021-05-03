Eq LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Eq LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $248,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVOO stock traded down $2.51 on Monday, reaching $184.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,822. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.