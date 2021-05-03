EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,373,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 396,633 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $99,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 113,656 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $74.75 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

