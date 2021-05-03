Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.73.

NYSE:ETR opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.36. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Entergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Entergy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 5.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 14.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

