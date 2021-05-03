Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $115.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE:ETR opened at $109.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.