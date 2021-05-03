Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Down 18.8% in April

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENLV shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $11.75. 8,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,321. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

