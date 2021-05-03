EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Position Trimmed by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC cut its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the quarter. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,294,000 after buying an additional 1,766,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after buying an additional 4,415,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after buying an additional 875,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 463,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 215,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 66,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,302. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

