Energi (NRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $151.20 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $151.20 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $3.73 or 0.00006420 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 40,514,144 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

