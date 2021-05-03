Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.18

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.18 and last traded at $77.11, with a volume of 4102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 101.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 172,268 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

