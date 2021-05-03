Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Issues Earnings Results

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.38. 28,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

