Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Capitalization Hits $69.72 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $69.72 million and $794,146.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00280661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.28 or 0.01175566 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00030057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.15 or 0.00732934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,378.75 or 1.00333682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.