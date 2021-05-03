Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

ESRT stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,137.86, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%. Research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

