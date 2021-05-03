Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,417 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.19% of Emerson Electric worth $102,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.14. 56,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,301. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $93.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

